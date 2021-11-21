Heartland Votes
Advertisement

ISP investigating death in Edwards Co.

ISP DCI -Zone 8 8 was requested to conduct a death investigation in Grayville, IL.
ISP DCI -Zone 8 8 was requested to conduct a death investigation in Grayville, IL.(WILX)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is investigating a death in Grayville.

On Saturday, November 21, at approximately 2:04 a.m., information was obtained by the ISP DCI -Zone 8 agents which led them to the 100 block of E. Sycamore Street in Grayville, IL where the body of a 34-year-old male was discovered. 

According to the ISP, the official cause and manner of death are still undetermined at this time and will be released by the Edwards County Coroner’s Office once a final autopsy and toxicology report are completed. 

ISP DCI - Zone 8 was assisted by the Grayville Police Department, Edward County Coroner’s Office, ISP District 19 and ISP Crime Scene Services.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew and Amanda Moore were both charged with receiving stolen property between December 22,...
Former Butler Co. Coroner, wife charged with stealing from funeral home
The Dexter Police Department has reported that an attempted armed robbery took place on the...
Attempted armed robbery in Dexter, Mo.
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in South Carolina home
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after school band’s bus crashes in Texas
Justine Gross, a Penn State sophomore from New Jersey, was found dead at a recycling center...
Student dies after falling 11 stories down trash chute

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday,...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reported 13 new COVID-19 cases
Watch Heartland Sports at 11/21 at 6 a.m.
Heartland Sports 11/21 at 6 a.m.
The 51st Arts and Crafts Extravaganza kicked off in Cape Girardeau today.
51st Arts and Crafts Extravaganza in Cape