ISP investigating death in Edwards Co.

GRAYVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is investigating a death in Grayville.

On Saturday, November 21, at approximately 2:04 a.m., information was obtained by the ISP DCI -Zone 8 agents which led them to the 100 block of E. Sycamore Street in Grayville, IL where the body of a 34-year-old male was discovered.

According to the ISP, the official cause and manner of death are still undetermined at this time and will be released by the Edwards County Coroner’s Office once a final autopsy and toxicology report are completed.

ISP DCI - Zone 8 was assisted by the Grayville Police Department, Edward County Coroner’s Office, ISP District 19 and ISP Crime Scene Services.

The investigation is still ongoing.

