Giant City State Park to host Best of Illinois Nature 2021

Chris Benda (Illinois Botanizer) shown above.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MAKANDA, Ill. (KFVS) - Botanist Chris Benda travels throughout the state of Illinois every year visiting nature preserves, leading nature tours and encountering many different kinds of plants and animals.

Benda will present photos highlighting his encounters and experiences from this year during a “Best of Illinois Nature 2021″ presentation.

It will take place on Dec. 5, from 2-3 p.m. at Giant City State Park.

The event will be indoors with limited seating and face masks are required.

The program is free to attend; however, registration is required.

For more information, contact the Giant City Visitor Center at (618)-457-4836.

