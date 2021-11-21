First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Shaping up to be a cool, wet Sunday morning as an upper trough and cold front move into the region. Areas of light rain and embedded heavier showers will be moving over the area through about mid-day, after which it will dry out from NW to SE behind a weak cold front. A clearing line will be approaching from the NW later this afternoon, but most areas won’t clear out until after sunset. It won’t be terribly cold or breezy today, but temps will be held down due to rain and clouds. Skies will clear out overnight….but by daybreak it will be cold again with lows near or below freezing over much of the region. Monday will be dry but chilly, with highs only in the 40s.

Our active pattern will continue through the upcoming week. Our next major system will be approaching on Wednesday with clouds and gusty south winds….another round of rain is likely Wednesday night into Thanksgiving Day. Similar to today, rain looks to taper off from NW to SE on Thursday…..with dry and colder weather again Thursday night into Friday. Cool but mainly dry weather is expected next weekend. No significant winter precip is foreseen in our region over the period from Wednesday thru Sunday.

