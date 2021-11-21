First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

After a soggy Sunday, drier but colder air will be blowing in from the north overnight and the start of the upcoming work week will be chilly but dry. Daybreak lows near 30 tomorrow morning will combine with a chilly north breeze to make it very uncomfortable…and with some afternoon clouds moving in, it will be a partly cloudy and chilly day with highs only in the 40s. Monday will be cold and frosty, but Tuesday will be a bit warmer as a light south wind develops.

The second half of the week (and the long holiday ‘weekend’) will feature one significant weather system, as an upper trough and cold front bring a period of rain from Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Wednesday will be dry but breezy and cool…..travelers heading north and west may run into some light rain. Our Thanksgiving morning rain should end by afternoon, but it will be a cool day with highs on near 50. The remainder of the period, Friday thru Sunday, is looking mainly dry and seasonably cool with no significant problems for travel/shopping/etc. in our part of the country.

