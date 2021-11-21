Heartland Votes
51st Arts and Crafts Extravaganza kicks off in Cape Girardeau

Folks look at hand crafted items at the 51st Arts and Crafts Extravaganza in Cape Girardeau.
Folks look at hand crafted items at the 51st Arts and Crafts Extravaganza in Cape Girardeau.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 51st Arts and Crafts Extravaganza kicked off in Cape Girardeau on Saturday.

Roughly 300 vendors and more than 10,000 people are expected to take part in the event this weekend as it filled up the Show-Me-Center and Osage Centre.

Arts Council of Southeast Missouri Director Kelly Downes says this is the biggest fundraiser of the year for them and has plenty of hand crafted items for sale for all your shopping needs this holiday season.

People we talked with say it’s a tradition for them to come and look around.

“We go every year as a group together,” London Cureton said.

“Family, we’re family. I’m her (London’s) nana and we enjoy doing this,” Sharla Howard said. “We do it since she was just little. About that tall. We had a lot of fun doing it and really, it’s fun. I enjoy it.”

“There are a ton of vendors out here and have amazing things to sell,” Michael Toeniskoetter said. “I’m blown away by many of them. I’ve seen book art, I’ve seen all kinds of scarves, handmade items. It’s a great place to get all your Christmas shopping done and support local artists.”

The Arts and Crafts Extravaganza will be continuing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at both the Show-Me-Center and Osage Centre.

