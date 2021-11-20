Third annual Youth Waterfowl Hunt and Workshop in Marion, Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Crab Orchard Waterfowl Association and Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge announced on Saturday, November 20, that they will be hosting their annual Youth Waterfowl Hunt and Workshop.

The workshop will present a unique opportunity for kids to learn about duck, waterfowl hunting and conservation.

The free Waterfowl Workshop and Hunt is open to youth ages 10 to 15.

According to the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge youth hunters must have a valid hunting license to participate in the event.

The workshop will begin on Friday, December 17, at 6 p.m. while the hunt will take place on Saturday, December 18.

The workshop will be located at Bennie’s Italian food in Marion, Ill.

Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge said the workshop event will include a free t-shirt, firearm and boating safety, waterfowl identification, duck and goose calling demo by Hunter Grounds, gear selection, wildlife conservation law, drawing for blind selection and meeting their mentors.

Dinner will be provided.

The youth must have one parent or guardian that attends the workshop.

Registration is required due to limited space.

To sign up, contact Neil Vincent at 618-998-5933 or by email.

