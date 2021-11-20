Heartland Votes
Teacher receives Kentucky Education Excellence Award

(left to right) Superintendent Steve Carter, Lone Oak Elementary Principal Jennifer Scism, Lone...
(left to right) Superintendent Steve Carter, Lone Oak Elementary Principal Jennifer Scism, Lone Oak Elementary Teacher Jennifer Ellington, and Anthem Public Health Consultant Mischelle Dukes.(McCracken County Schools)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield has presented the Anthem Kentucky Education Excellence Award to Jennifer Ellington of Lone Oak Elementary School.

During an assembly, Mrs. Ellington, who did not know she was nominated, was surprised with the award, along with a $2,500 Anthem donation in her name to the school’s education fund.

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Kentucky launched the Education Excellence Awards to recognize the hard work and dedication of Kentucky teachers over the last two years.

Ten award winners were selected from more than 400 nominations that were submitted across the entire state.

