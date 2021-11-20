Teacher receives Kentucky Education Excellence Award

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield has presented the Anthem Kentucky Education Excellence Award to Jennifer Ellington of Lone Oak Elementary School.

During an assembly, Mrs. Ellington, who did not know she was nominated, was surprised with the award, along with a $2,500 Anthem donation in her name to the school’s education fund.

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Kentucky launched the Education Excellence Awards to recognize the hard work and dedication of Kentucky teachers over the last two years.

Ten award winners were selected from more than 400 nominations that were submitted across the entire state.

