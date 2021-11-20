New Christmas lights in downtown Cape Girardeau invites more foot traffic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Local business owners hope the new addition of Christmas lights to Spanish Street in Downtown Cape will help attract more folks just in time for the holidays.

“I can remember walking down and seeing streets like this and it brings back good memories,” Glenda Fisher said.

Fisher and Brian Hoag are visiting Cape Girardeau for the first time. They extended their day trip so they could see the new Christmas lights in downtown Cape Girardeau at night.

“It reminds me of an old fashion, back when I was a kid back in the 60s and 70s... They’re really pretty, it really sets the town off,” Fisher said.

They’re not the only ones excited to see the new Christmas lights on Spanish Street.

“Local businesses this time of year, they all seem to have open houses and different Christmas events that definitely draw us in to shop and get out and be downtowns, especially with the lights,” Reinagel said.

Reinagel is a Cape Girardeau local. She said the new lights can also help bring more eyes and foot traffic to local businesses.

“Local businesses this time of year, they all seem to have open houses and different Christmas events that definitely draw us in to shop and get out and be downtowns, especially with the lights” Reinagel said.

Merci Green with Spanish Street Farmacy, located on the same street as the new lights, agrees the new lights are good addition to the downtown Cape’s scenery and local businesses.

“I’m glad they put them up this year. I think it just draws attention to Spanish in general,” Green said.

“I think between the parade of lights and everything they do people definitely get really excited between the shops and the spirit in general,” Reinagel said.

That means seeing more sightseers like Fisher and Hoag, as Christmas quickly approaches.

“This being an older town it’s really pretty like this,” Hoad said.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.