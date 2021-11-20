Mo. expands COVID-19 booster shot eligibility to all fully vaccinated adults

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has authorized use of a single booster dose for all individuals ages 18 and older who have completed primary vaccination with any FDA-authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine.

This follows the FDA and CDC announcements today which authorized the use of single dose boosters for all adults.

Those who are 18 or older and fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are eligible for a booster shot:

At least 2 months after a 1-dose vaccine of Janssen/Johnson & Johnson, or

At least 6 months after a 2-dose vaccine of Pfizer BioNTech or Moderna.

“The data we released yesterday shows that vaccines are undisputedly saving lives,” said Donald Kauerauf, Director of DHSS.

“These vaccines are safe and effective in preventing serious illness. I would encourage all eligible adults to seek a booster to maintain a high level of protection, especially as we enter colder months when instances of respiratory infections are more readily circulated. With the upcoming holidays, where you will come in contact with your loved ones, getting vaccinated is the way to prevent getting sick and unknowingly exposing others. Thousands of Missourians are also still choosing to receive their primary series of COVID-19 vaccinations in Missouri each week, so we are continuing to make progress as a state.”

COVID-19 booster shots are administered anywhere that the COVID-19 vaccine is available.

Vaccinated individuals do not need to get their booster shot at the same location they received their initial series of shots.

The DHSS strongly urges individuals to get their flu vaccine at the same time they receive the COVID-19 booster shot.

Although it is still too early to determine the severity of influenza this year, there have already been multiple outbreaks on college campuses across the United States.

According to the DHSS, research shows that all COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the United States continue to be highly effective at preventing severe illness and death.

Individuals should only get a booster shot when it is recommended, not earlier.

Learn more about COVID-19 booster doses from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

Find a flu shot near you at MOStopsFlu.com .

Those seeking a booster shot can visit MOStopsCovid.com to find a nearby provider and schedule an appointment or locate a walk-in clinic.

