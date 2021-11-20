Heartland Votes
First Alert Saturday Evening Forecast

Rain moves in later tonight.....plus....looking into next week.
By Brian Alworth
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST
An approaching weather system and cold front will bring more clouds and some rain to the area later tonight into Sunday.   Overall rain chances are creeping up as the system is looking a bit wetter on more recent model runs.  This evening should be cool and dry, but clouds thicken and rain looks to begin to break out after midnight.  Rain chances will be the highest between about 6 am and noon on Sunday, after which the rain will push off to the east with some partial clearing behind the front later in the day as winds become northerly.  It will clear out and be colder again Sunday night into Monday.

The week ahead will feature a bit of wet weather about mid-week,  otherwise a relatively non-dramatic weather pattern for late November.  Chilly but dry and quiet to start the week….clouds and south wind pick up on Wednesday….with a round of light rain Wednesday night into Thursday.   By Thursday night into Friday it will be dry and colder again, but with moderating temps and mainly dry weather expected next weekend.  No serious winter driving conditions are expected in our region during the holiday travel period.

