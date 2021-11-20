First Alert: cloudy and cool with highs in the 50s

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Temperatures will be near average this weekend, before falling again behind a Sunday evening cold front.

For today we’ll have extensive cloud cover, but it should be a quiet day overall with highs in the 50s and a cool southerly breeze.

Brian Alworth said by tonight into Sunday enough moisture arrives for a few scattered light showers especially late tonight into the first part of the day Sunday.

Lows tonight will be held up in the 40s with highs on Sunday again in the 50s.

By Sunday evening another surge of colder and drier air will be blowing back in from the northwest.

The upcoming Thanksgiving Week outlook continues to look relatively benign with no major weather systems or temperature shocks on the horizon.

A chilly but dry start to the week will gradually moderate by mid-week as upper levels ridge out.

Clouds and a chance of some light rain will be increasing late Wednesday into Thanksgiving Day so not a perfect forecast but this looks to be a relatively weak system and temps should be safely above freezing so no winter precip concerns at this point.

Behind the Thursday system a bit cooler but dry again for the end of the week into next weekend.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.