Caruthersville Police Dept. asks public assistance in locating vehicle

Please feel free to contact the Caruthersville Police Department at (573)333-0216 or the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office at (573) 333-4101.(Caruthersville Police Department)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Caruthersville Police Department would like the help of the public locating a dark colored, crew cab, Ford F-150, license plate unknown at this time.

The vehicle was involved in a theft which occurred on Saturday, November 13, 2021 around 1:26 am.

A subject or subjects stole a green 2021 Polaris Ranger 1000 UTV, and a 1998 Homemade Utility Trailer from the residence of 1905 Carroll Avenue, in Caruthersville.

The vehicle was captured by CCTV leaving the city limits of Caruthersville.

Please feel free to contact the Caruthersville Police Department at (573)333-0216 or the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office at (573)333-4101.(Caruthersville Police Department)
Please feel free to contact the Caruthersville Police Department at (573) 333-0216 or the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office at (573) 333-4101.(Caruthersville Police Department)

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of the subject or subjects, suspect vehicle, Polaris Ranger or Utility Trailer, please feel free to contact the Caruthersville Police Department at (573)333-0216 or the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office at (573)333-4101.

