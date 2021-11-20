Attempted armed robbery in Dexter, Mo.

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - The Dexter Police Department has reported that an attempted armed robbery took place on Friday, November 19.

Officer’s with the Dexter Police Department responded to a Wal-Mart, located at 2025 W. Bus Hwy 60.

According to the police department, the female victim reported that while she was sitting in her vehicle, a white 90′s model Chevrolet pickup truck, occupied by two white males and one black male, pulled up beside her and one of the males approached her and displayed a firearm while demanding money.

The suspects left the area without taking any property from the victim.

During the investigation, the suspect vehicle was located in Dexter, and three suspects were identified.

One juvenile was taken into custody by a Stoddard County Juvenile Officer.

The police department says the investigation is still ongoing.

