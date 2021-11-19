Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Three arrested after antique vehicles stolen

stolen vehicles
stolen vehicles(KAIT8)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police have arrested three people who broke into a storage unit on Cotton Street and stole two vehicles.

According to a Facebook post from Jonesboro police, officers arrested Michael Anthony Rolland, 39, Charles E. Lawrence, 40 and Shauna Lynn McKay, 40, all of Jonesboro in the case.

Do you remember these vehicles? 🚗🛻 On November 12, a victim reported that these vehicles, along with several other...

Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Friday, November 19, 2021

Stolen from the unit was a red 1966 Chevrolet truck and a blue 1972 Toyota FJ.

Police said they spoke to a witness Nov. 18 about the case. The witness said Lawrence and McKay sent him photos of the vehicles and brought the vehicles to him to look at.

“He stated the two were attempting to sell him the vehicles,” Jonesboro police said in a probable cause affidavit.

Rolland was arrested on suspicion of theft by receiving greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000, while Lawrence and McKay were arrested on suspicion of theft greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000 and breaking or entering.

A $10,000 bond was set Friday for Rolland, Lawrence and McKay, who will be arraigned Dec. 30 in circuit court.

Family discusses vehicles

The cars that had been passed down from Bruff’s family.

The red truck belonged to Colton, and the blue FJ belonged to Adeline.

Their father, Stacy, fixed them up for his children.

“It’s one of the things that we hung on to and we knew we were excited to keep and continue passing on my dad’s name,” said Adeline.

Stacy fixed up Adeline’s car as a wedding present in which he drove her and her husband away on what she calls the greatest day of her life.

Colton was shocked when he heard what had happened. “I didn’t think it was real, with all the things that have happened,” said Colton.

“I have has a lot of good things happen in the past year but hearing that is kind of just like wow the world is against me right now and I think she felt the same way.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The orange-yellow dot on the map represents the epicenter of the 4.0 magnitude earthquake...
Thousands report feeling M4.0 earthquake near Williamsville, Mo.
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Paul Fears was on Wednesday afternoon, November 17. He’s being held on a $50,000 cash bond.
Southeast Mo. State fraternity member facing charge of felony rape second-degree
Young Dolph
City leaders call for calm after rapper Young Dolph shot in Memphis
Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of the United Way of Southeast Missouri, is facing a DWI...
United Way of Southeast Mo. executive director facing felony DWI charge after crash

Latest News

James Phelps/Dallas County Courthouse
Judge rules against bond for James Phelps, accused in death of Cassidy Rainwater
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says this missing woman with dementia walked away from a...
MISSING: Graves Co. woman with dementia
Two dozen children, including a 23 year old, were formally adopted today during ceremonies at...
National Adoption Day celebrated in Williamson Co.
This Poplar Bluff couple's accused of stealing money from the funeral home that once bears...
Poplar Bluff couple charged
Kentucky State Police celebrate 40 years of the agency's Honor Guard
KY Honor Guard celebrates 40 years