Three arrested after antique vehicles stolen

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police have arrested three people who broke into a storage unit on Cotton Street and stole two vehicles.

According to a Facebook post from Jonesboro police, officers arrested Michael Anthony Rolland, 39, Charles E. Lawrence, 40 and Shauna Lynn McKay, 40, all of Jonesboro in the case.

Stolen from the unit was a red 1966 Chevrolet truck and a blue 1972 Toyota FJ.

Police said they spoke to a witness Nov. 18 about the case. The witness said Lawrence and McKay sent him photos of the vehicles and brought the vehicles to him to look at.

“He stated the two were attempting to sell him the vehicles,” Jonesboro police said in a probable cause affidavit.

Rolland was arrested on suspicion of theft by receiving greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000, while Lawrence and McKay were arrested on suspicion of theft greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000 and breaking or entering.

A $10,000 bond was set Friday for Rolland, Lawrence and McKay, who will be arraigned Dec. 30 in circuit court.

Family discusses vehicles

The cars that had been passed down from Bruff’s family.

The red truck belonged to Colton, and the blue FJ belonged to Adeline.

Their father, Stacy, fixed them up for his children.

“It’s one of the things that we hung on to and we knew we were excited to keep and continue passing on my dad’s name,” said Adeline.

Stacy fixed up Adeline’s car as a wedding present in which he drove her and her husband away on what she calls the greatest day of her life.

Colton was shocked when he heard what had happened. “I didn’t think it was real, with all the things that have happened,” said Colton.

“I have has a lot of good things happen in the past year but hearing that is kind of just like wow the world is against me right now and I think she felt the same way.”

