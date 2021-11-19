Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 22 new cases of COVID-19

For the weekly update from IDPH, follow this link:...
For the weekly update from IDPH, follow this link: https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/coronavirus/Pages/news.aspx(Source: Southern Seven Health Department)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, November 18.

The health department also reported 14 newly recovered cases.

According to the health department there is also a total of 162 active cases.

Southern Seven Health Department also said there is 177 deaths total in the Southern Seven region.

For the weekly update from IDPH, follow this link:...
For the weekly update from IDPH, follow this link: https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/coronavirus/Pages/news.aspx(Source: Southern Seven Health Department)

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The orange-yellow dot on the map represents the epicenter of the 4.0 magnitude earthquake...
Thousands report feeling M4.0 earthquake near Williamsville, Mo.
Paul Fears was on Wednesday afternoon, November 17. He’s being held on a $50,000 cash bond.
Southeast Mo. State fraternity member facing charge of felony rape second-degree
Young Dolph
City leaders call for calm after rapper Young Dolph shot in Memphis
Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of the United Way of Southeast Missouri, is facing a DWI...
United Way of Southeast Mo. executive director facing felony DWI charge after crash
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting.
Man who died in Poplar Bluff officer-involved shooting identified

Latest News

The Graves County Health Department reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional deaths...
Graves Co. Health Dept. reports 64 new cases of COVID-19, 1 new death
Egyptian Health Department reports 15 new cases of COVID-19
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 15 new cases of COVID-19
Jackson Co. warns of increase in syphilis cases
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19