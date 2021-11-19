Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 22 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, November 18.
The health department also reported 14 newly recovered cases.
According to the health department there is also a total of 162 active cases.
Southern Seven Health Department also said there is 177 deaths total in the Southern Seven region.
