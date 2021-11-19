Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 22 new cases of COVID-19

SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, November 18.

The health department also reported 14 newly recovered cases.

According to the health department there is also a total of 162 active cases.

Southern Seven Health Department also said there is 177 deaths total in the Southern Seven region.

For the weekly update from IDPH, follow this link: https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/coronavirus/Pages/news.aspx (Source: Southern Seven Health Department)

