Silver Dollar City staff gives KY3 inside look at damage of 3 buildings from fire

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Silver Dollar City reopened Friday after a fire damaged three buildings Thursday afternoon, shutting the theme park for the day.

Silver Dollar City Vice President of Operations Jeff Ussery says the fire is under investigation and park crews worked nonstop since the fire was contained to safely reopen. Employees reflected on the many memories created at the three buildings lost.

“These aren’t just buildings that we lost, they are memories that people have made and been able to make at our park, not only our guests but our employees,” said Jeff Ussery.

Ussery says the three buildings damaged were Heartland Home Furnishings, the pork rind shop, and Flossie’s Fried Fancies.

”I would imagine there are a number of people that have a dining room table sitting in their house right now that they bought from Heartland Furniture,” Ussery said.

No one was seriously injured in the fire. And in less than 24 hours, employees were able to build a wall around the three buildings damaged.

”Just the amount of work that has gone into this is amazing and we do it because we want to welcome guests back to Silver Dollar City.”

Park guest Derek Whitehead says he was on his way to the park when he heard about the fire.

”We were 45 minutes from here and my co-worker has just gotten the breaking news about the fire and called me and said, ‘hey are you there yet,’” Derek Whitehead said. “I said no I“m not, let me Google it and we had to postpone to today.”

Whitehead said he was nervous the park would be closed for several days after the fire.

”I’m proud of the park for doing what they could because it was gonna be disappointing if we didn’t get to come here today,” said Whitehead.

Ussery says he is so appreciative of the amount of work from first responders and employees who stepped in to help Thursday.

”In 24 hours, that could happen only because of the work all those folks put in,” said Ussery.

Silver Dollar City does plan to rebuild and will be announcing what will take the place of those three buildings at a later date.

