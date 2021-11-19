Paducah announces garbage collection schedule for Thanksgiving

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Paducah announced the changes made to the Public Works Department’s garbage collection schedule for Thanksgiving 2021 and the day after Thanksgiving, November 26.

The department asks that folks make sure to place garbage rollout containers at their designated collection point no later than 4 a.m. on the scheduled day of pickup.

The changes to the schedule include:

Garbage Collection: There will be no residential garbage collection on Thanksgiving or the day after. Thanksgiving’s routes will be done on Wednesday, November 24, along with the normal Wednesday routes. Friday’s routes will be done on Monday, November 29.

Recycling Drop-Off Facility: The Green for Life recycling drop-off facility at 400 State Street will be closed Thanksgiving Day. The normal schedule for the facility is Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon. There is no charge for the public to drop off recyclables.

Compost Facility: The Paducah Compost Facility located at 1560 North 8th Street will be closed Thanksgiving and the day after Thanksgiving. The regular operating schedule for the Compost Facility are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Compost Facility Accepting Yard Debris: The Compost Facility is now accepting yard debris from Paducah and McCracken County residents. This service is free to Paducah city residents. County residents and contractors working within the city limits will be charged according to the fee schedule listed on the The Compost Facility is now accepting yard debris from Paducah and McCracken County residents. This service is free to Paducah city residents. County residents and contractors working within the city limits will be charged according to the fee schedule listed on the Compost Facility webpage . Contractors will only be allowed to dispose of debris removed from within Paducah’s city limits. Furthermore, contractors working inside the Paducah city limits must provide to Compost Facility staff the resident’s name and address of the location from where the yard debris has been collected.

City Hall: City Hall located at 300 South 5th Street will be closed November 25 and 26 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

For questions, contact the Public Works Department at (270)-444-8511.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.