National Adoption Day celebrated in Williamson County

MARION, IL. (KFVS) -Today is National Adoption Day and it’s being celebrated across the State of Illinois and the country. More than 400 courthouses in the U.S. are celebrating.

At the Williamson County Courthouse, two dozen children, including a 23 year old and as little as a 1-year-old, were formally adopted today during ceremonies.

According to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), last fiscal year 1,786 Illinois children were adopted into permanent, loving families.

Today there are over 21,000 youth in care, waiting for a family and place to call home.

This morning, Katlyn and David Kennedy were able to adopt two young girls into their family.

“We’ve been waiting on this since the girls got places with us last year and we knew from the start it was going to be adoption and then so we’ve just been waiting patiently and patiently and it felt like a dream,” said the Kennedy’s.

After nearly five months, the adoption finally came through.

“Honestly thought, it’s not going to happen, but today has been so real and it’s been overwhelming emotions and like I can’t even explain this how I feel right now,” said the Kennedy’s.

Katlyn says this is something she has been wanting her whole life.

“We had wanted that picture perfect family and everything for forever and we couldn’t do it and sat down and our best option would weigh out everything and should we do this or this and we said that our best option would be, would be to go with 2 girls that knew us that we knew, that we were comfortable with that needed a forever home,” said Katlyn.

Wendy Ingersoll is the regional administrator for DCFS in the southern region of Illinois.

“It’s a celebration, you know it’s permanency for our kids, it’s giving them a forever home, it’s not been an easy road to get to this place and so you know it’s closure for their family as well,” said Ingersoll.

The need for adoption never ends.

“If you are interested in fostering, that is somehow, you know this is where we’ve gotten to adopt. You can always call our local office,” said Ingersoll.

And the Kennedy’s plan to celebrate as a family.

“We’ve got some vacations planned. Me and the girls are planning Disney vacation so, we let them pick where we’re going, they’ve picked Disney world,” said the Kennedy’s.

If you would like to donate, you can reach out to the local Southern Illinois office. That number is 618-993-8639 and ask to speak to a licensing representative and we can hook you up to get you through the process of getting you a licensed foster parent.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.