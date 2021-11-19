Heartland Votes
Advertisement

More than 28K new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ill. as of Friday

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,763,866 cases, including 26,227 deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,763,866 cases, including 26,227 deaths.(Ill. Dept. of Public Health)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 28,280 cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, November 19, including 150 additional deaths.

They said new cases of COVID-19 increased 25 percent from the previous week.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,763,866 cases, including 26,227 deaths.

As of Thursday night, 1,759 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 350 patients were in the ICU and 152 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 12-18 is 3.8 percent.

Of Illinois’ total population, approximately 67 percent has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and almost 61 percent of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A total of 16,691,850 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 62,142 doses.

Since last reporting on Nov. 12, 434,995 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The orange-yellow dot on the map represents the epicenter of the 4.0 magnitude earthquake...
Thousands report feeling M4.0 earthquake near Williamsville, Mo.
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Paul Fears was on Wednesday afternoon, November 17. He’s being held on a $50,000 cash bond.
Southeast Mo. State fraternity member facing charge of felony rape second-degree
Young Dolph
City leaders call for calm after rapper Young Dolph shot in Memphis
Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of the United Way of Southeast Missouri, is facing a DWI...
United Way of Southeast Mo. executive director facing felony DWI charge after crash

Latest News

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 on...
38 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties
For the weekly update from IDPH, follow this link:...
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 22 new cases of COVID-19
The Graves County Health Department reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional deaths...
Graves Co. Health Dept. reports 64 new cases of COVID-19, 1 new death
Egyptian Health Department reports 15 new cases of COVID-19
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 15 new cases of COVID-19