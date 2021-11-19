More than 28K new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ill. as of Friday

(KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 28,280 cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, November 19, including 150 additional deaths.

They said new cases of COVID-19 increased 25 percent from the previous week.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,763,866 cases, including 26,227 deaths.

As of Thursday night, 1,759 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 350 patients were in the ICU and 152 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 12-18 is 3.8 percent.

Of Illinois’ total population, approximately 67 percent has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and almost 61 percent of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A total of 16,691,850 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 62,142 doses.

Since last reporting on Nov. 12, 434,995 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

