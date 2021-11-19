MISSING: Graves Co. woman with dementia
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The sheriff’s office is looking for a missing woman with dementia.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the woman walked away from a home on KY Highway 339 just west of Purchase Parkway near Wingo. They said she walked about way around 3 p.m. on Friday, November 19.
She was wearing a black coat, like the one pictured.
Emergency crews were searching the area.
Please call 911 if you see her.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.