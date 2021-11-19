MISSING: Graves Co. woman with dementia

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The sheriff’s office is looking for a missing woman with dementia.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the woman walked away from a home on KY Highway 339 just west of Purchase Parkway near Wingo. They said she walked about way around 3 p.m. on Friday, November 19.

She was wearing a black coat, like the one pictured.

Emergency crews were searching the area.

Please call 911 if you see her.

11-19-21. 4:30PM Re: Missing woman with dementia Please be on the lookout for an elderly woman with dementia that has... Posted by Graves County Sheriff's Office on Friday, November 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.