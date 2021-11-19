Man considered armed, dangerous wanted by Poplar Bluff Police

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Poplar Bluff Police are working to find a man they consider armed and dangerous.

Bryce D. Davis is wanted on vehicle hijacking, domestic assault second degree, kidnapping second degree, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm charges.

The 31-year-old is 5-foot-8-inches tall and weighs 137 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police urge the public not to approach Davis, but to call their local police department.

Anyone with information on Davis’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776.

