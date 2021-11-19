Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Ky. State Police Honor Guard celebrates 40 years of service

The 2021 Kentucky State Police Honor Guard.
The 2021 Kentucky State Police Honor Guard.(Kentucky State Police)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police and Governor Andy Beshear paid tribute to the agency’s Honor Guard unit’s 40 years of service.

The governor proclaimed November 11 as Kentucky State Police Honor Guard Day to mark the 40th anniversary.

“The KSP Honor Guard has provided a professional presence during ceremonies, including those to memorialize Kentuckians lost to COVID-19,” said Governor Beshear. “I am thankful to this elite unit for their service and steadfast dedication to honoring the lives of officers and citizens alike.”

The 1981 Kentucky State Police Honor Guard.
The 1981 Kentucky State Police Honor Guard.(Kentucky State Police)

The Honor Guard represents KSP at civic events, parades, public and agency ceremonies. They perform the “Presentation of Colors” at various events and provide honors for law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty, as well as funeral honors for retired troopers.

During a retiree’s funeral visitation, they serve as a casket guard standing at the head of the coffin as a sign of respect.

Additionally, during the graveside service, they present a folded Commonwealth of Kentucky and KSP flag to the family in honor of their loved one’s dedication and service to the state, and conclude with a final salute over the coffin.

Currently, the Honor Guard has 13 members. Troopers are reportedly chosen for their attention to detail and protocols, skills and dedication.

On Sunday, Nov. 14, KSP Honor Guard joined Governor Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, religious leaders, health care heroes and the Lindsey Wilson College Singers to stand watch during the a memorial ceremony for more than 10,200 Kentuckians lost to COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The orange-yellow dot on the map represents the epicenter of the 4.0 magnitude earthquake...
Thousands report feeling M4.0 earthquake near Williamsville, Mo.
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Paul Fears was on Wednesday afternoon, November 17. He’s being held on a $50,000 cash bond.
Southeast Mo. State fraternity member facing charge of felony rape second-degree
Young Dolph
City leaders call for calm after rapper Young Dolph shot in Memphis
Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of the United Way of Southeast Missouri, is facing a DWI...
United Way of Southeast Mo. executive director facing felony DWI charge after crash

Latest News

James Phelps/Dallas County Courthouse
Judge rules against bond for James Phelps, accused in death of Cassidy Rainwater
Check out Christmas parades and holiday events in the Heartland.
Christmas parades, holiday events in the Heartland 2021
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,763,866 cases, including 26,227 deaths.
More than 28K new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ill. as of Friday
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 on...
38 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties