Ky. State Police Honor Guard celebrates 40 years of service

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police and Governor Andy Beshear paid tribute to the agency’s Honor Guard unit’s 40 years of service.

The governor proclaimed November 11 as Kentucky State Police Honor Guard Day to mark the 40th anniversary.

“The KSP Honor Guard has provided a professional presence during ceremonies, including those to memorialize Kentuckians lost to COVID-19,” said Governor Beshear. “I am thankful to this elite unit for their service and steadfast dedication to honoring the lives of officers and citizens alike.”

The 1981 Kentucky State Police Honor Guard. (Kentucky State Police)

The Honor Guard represents KSP at civic events, parades, public and agency ceremonies. They perform the “Presentation of Colors” at various events and provide honors for law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty, as well as funeral honors for retired troopers.

During a retiree’s funeral visitation, they serve as a casket guard standing at the head of the coffin as a sign of respect.

Additionally, during the graveside service, they present a folded Commonwealth of Kentucky and KSP flag to the family in honor of their loved one’s dedication and service to the state, and conclude with a final salute over the coffin.

Currently, the Honor Guard has 13 members. Troopers are reportedly chosen for their attention to detail and protocols, skills and dedication.

On Sunday, Nov. 14, KSP Honor Guard joined Governor Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, religious leaders, health care heroes and the Lindsey Wilson College Singers to stand watch during the a memorial ceremony for more than 10,200 Kentuckians lost to COVID-19.

