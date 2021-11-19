Heartland Votes
Graves Co. Health Dept. reports 64 new cases of COVID-19, 1 new death

The Graves County Health Department reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional deaths on Thursday, November 18.(KFYR)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional deaths on Thursday, November 18.

A summary of the cases includes:

  • New cases - 64
  • Total cases - 6,821
  • Additional deaths - 1
  • Total deaths - 135

For more information, click here or call the KY COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-2725

