Graves Co. Health Dept. reports 64 new cases of COVID-19, 1 new death
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional deaths on Thursday, November 18.
A summary of the cases includes:
- New cases - 64
- Total cases - 6,821
- Additional deaths - 1
- Total deaths - 135
For more information, click here or call the KY COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-2725
