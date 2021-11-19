Graves Co. Health Dept. reports 64 new cases of COVID-19, 1 new death

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional deaths on Thursday, November 18.

A summary of the cases includes:

New cases - 64

Total cases - 6,821

Additional deaths - 1

Total deaths - 135

call the KY COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-2725

