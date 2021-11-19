Heartland Votes
Frigid & Frosty Friday

Sunny and cool this afternoon....
A beautiful fall day in the Heartland!
A beautiful fall day in the Heartland!(Source: cNews/ Pam Puckett)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:04 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
A frigid and frost Friday morning across the Heartland. Temperatures ranging mostly in the mid and upper 20s with isolated low 20s in our northern counties. Winds are light to calm and will remain less breezy today. Sunny skies will help melt frost during the early morning hours. Sunshine will be around all day today with below average temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s this afternoon.

Clouds will start to increase tonight into Saturday. This will help keep temperatures warmer, but breaks within the clouds will still allow low temperatures at times to dip near the freezing mark.

This weekend will be mostly cloudy on Saturday. Sunday has higher chances of several showers to move through. Activity will move out by Sunday evening. A cold front will bring cool temperatures at the beginning of next week. We are watching another system that could bring a wet Thanksgiving next week too.

-Lisa

