Former Butler Co. Coroner, wife charged with stealing from funeral home

By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Former Butler County Coroner, Andrew T. Moore, and his wife, Amanda L. Moore, were arrested for stealing from Moore Funeral Home or MVP Investment Group in Poplar Bluff.

The couple recently turned themselves into authorities and have bonded out.

Andrew and Amanda Moore were both charged with receiving stolen property between December 22, 2014 and November 30, 2018.

According to court documents, Andrew Moore was serving as the coroner for Butler County and Amanda Moore was a former Moore Funeral Home employee and employed with the Missouri State Highway Patrol during this time frame.

MSHP Troop E stated their Criminal Investigative Unit was contacted by the Poplar Bluff Police Department on April 24, 2019 to investigate possible stealing from MVP Investment Group. The investors of the business believed another investor stole a large sum of money from the business.

A financial audit was conducted by Anders CPA’s and Advisors, which specializes in funeral home audits. Their investigation found Moore Funeral Home funds were used fraudulently on several occasions.

In court documents, MSHP stated their investigators found that both Andrew and Amanda Moore took $35,000 in MVP Investment Group funds to make unauthorized purchases.

The couple is accused of using the money without permission to pay for their family members’ personal cell phone plans and to purchase items at Walmart, online and in person.

