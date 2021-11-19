Food supplies for Thanksgiving meals in the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some traditional Thanksgiving food items are running in short supply.

Late shoppers may need to find alternatives for Thanksgiving day meals.

Food Giant Manager Ken Fraizer said they anticipate they could run out of turkeys as early as Saturday, November 20.

”The customers did start a little early this year, because of the anticipation of shortages,” he said.

Fraizer said this time of year is always a busy one, and that’s why they try to plan ahead.

“There’s been a few items we couldn’t get in the meat department the turkey breasts have been almost unavailable the deli, the sweet potato pies were not available this year but everything else the produce department was very proactive, and she brought pallets of potatoes, onions, and sweet potatoes in advance to get ahead of the rush,” said Fraizer.

He said that rush will start this weekend and will grow through next week.

Dr. David Yaskewich, an economic expert at Southeast Missouri State University, said the overall cost of a thanksgiving meal increased by 14 percent.

“From the standpoint of a consumer, maybe having difficulty finding either the deals they would like for the items for their thanksgiving dinner or even items in general,” said Yaskewich.

Another factor, Thanksgiving gatherings are much larger this year compared to last year’s holiday.

“So last year was before the vaccine was really distributed and a lot of Thanksgiving dinners were not in big groups, and this year we have the vaccine out so you’re seeing more and you’re expecting at least more family get-togethers, larger gatherings of people over Thanksgiving dinner,” Yaskewich said.

Frazier said there’s always a substitute item, but to get the item you prefer it’s best to do your holiday shopping early.

“I would suggest our customers to go ahead and get most of their basics this weekend, don’t wait Wednesday if you wait until Tuesday or Wednesday you may have trouble finding a few things,” said Fraizer.

Fraizer said Food Giant will be be open Thanksgiving Day from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

