First Alert Friday Forecast

A ridge of high pressure aloft will cross the Mississippi Valley today, bringing quiet but chilly conditions. But the large-scale pattern continues to be ‘progressive’ so our next system is already on the way for the weekend. Clouds will increase tonight and Saturday, but other than a sprinkle or two it should stay dry. By Sunday, however, a fast-moving upper trough and cold front will bring a good chance of some patchy rain or showers, though they should move off to the east by the end of the day. Highs this weekend will be in the cool 50s, pretty close to average for this time of year.

Next week will get off to a cold but dry start, but a messy pattern appears to be shaping up for the long holiday weekend as a series of weather systems move through. Models are having a tough time coming up with a reliable consensus that doesn’t change run to run, but right now it looks like we could have 2 or 3 periods of rain from Thursday thru about Saturday. At this point the threat of winter weather looks to stay north of our region, but anyone with holiday travel plans should keep up with this changing scenario.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.