First Alert: Cold, frosty Friday morning

A chilly, but beautiful sunny day at Campbell City Park .
A chilly, but beautiful sunny day at Campbell City Park .(Source: cNews/Dennis D. Caldwell)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:16 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(KFVS) - It’s a cold and frosty Friday morning in the Heartland.

Wake-up temperatures are in the mid and upper 20s with a few isolated low 20s in our northern counties.

Frost also formed overnight, which will quickly melt after sunrise.

Skies will be sunny this afternoon, but it will remain chilly with below average temps in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Winds will be light to calm and remain less breezy today.

Clouds will start to increase tonight into Saturday. This will help keep temps warmer, but some areas could dip near the freezing mark.

The rest of the weekend will be mostly cloudy.

Sunday there is an increased chance for several showers.

Activity will move out by Sunday evening.

A cold front will bring cool temperatures at the beginning of next week.

Another system next week could bring rain on Thanksgiving Day.

