Egyptian Health Dept. reports 15 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 15 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, November 18.
Saline County
- Female: One in their 20′s, two in their 30′s, one in their 40′s, one in their 50′s
- Male: One in their 40′s, one in their 80′s
- Total cases - 4,734
- Total deaths - 71
White County
- Female: Two in their teens, one in their 40′s, one in their 50′s
- Male: Two in their 20′s, one in their 40′s, one in their 50′s
- Total cases - 3,105
- Total deaths - 33
