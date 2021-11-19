Heartland Votes
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 13 new cases of COVID-19

The Egyptian Health Department reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, November 19.
The Egyptian Health Department reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, November 19.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, November 19.

The newly reported cases include:

Saline County

  • Female - one under the age of 10, two in their 20′s, one in their 50′s
  • Male - one under the age of 10, three in their teens, one in their 20′s, one in their 30′s, one in their 50′s

Gallatin County

  • Female - one in their 70′s
  • Male - one in their 60′s

Currently, Saline County has had a total of 4,745 positive cases, including 71 deaths; White County has had a total of 3,105 positive cases, including 33 deaths; and Gallatin County has had a total of 892 positive cases, including nine deaths.

