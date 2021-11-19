Heartland Votes
Cloudy weekend ahead. Chance of rain Sunday.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Grant Dade
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. We enjoyed a cool sunny day across the Heartland. Clouds will begin to move into the area this evening and this will keep temperatures from dropping as low as this morning. Lows Saturday morning will be in the lower to middle 30s.

For your weekend we will see mostly cloudy skies on Saturday. Winds will pick up a bit out of the south gusting over 15 miles per hour. Highs will reach the middle 50s. Scattered showers will be possible late Saturday night into Sunday, especially across our southern counties. Highs on Sunday will reach the middle to upper 50s.

