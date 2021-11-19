Bobcat hunting changes in Ky. now in effect

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - New bobcat hunting changes are now in effect in Kentucky.

The season opens on Saturday, November 20.

According to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, the bag limit is three bobcats while hunting and five total for trapping and hunting. They said you can earn a higher bag limit for next season by submitting the lower jaws of the bobcats.

A bobcat hunting permit is required. You can get a free permit online under the license purchase section.

Bobcat hunters must carry a valid hunting license, unless license exempt, and a valid bobcat permit while hunting.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.