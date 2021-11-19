38 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, November 19.

A summary of the cases in the region includes:

Williamson County

New cases - 25

Total cases - 12,619

Total deaths - 171

Franklin County

New cases - 13

Total cases - 7,701

Total deaths - 109

