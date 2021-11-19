38 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, November 19.
A summary of the cases in the region includes:
Williamson County
- New cases - 25
- Total cases - 12,619
- Total deaths - 171
Franklin County
- New cases - 13
- Total cases - 7,701
- Total deaths - 109
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.