Southern Ill. health departments asking for Great American Smokeout community input

By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - A Heartland health department and a group are looking for community input to help reduce tobacco use in the region.

The Jackson County Health Department and the Southern Illinois Tobacco Prevention Partnership are asking residents to complete an anonymous survey. This will gather information from adults on their knowledge, attitude and beliefs on tobacco use in southern Illinois.

It’s part of The Great American Smokeout on November 18, which encourages tobacco-users to quit. It’s sponsored by the American Cancer Society.

Additionally, if you know someone who uses tobacco, encourage them to use several cessation resources available in Illinois:

  • Talk with their doctor about potential quitting medications, and lung cancer screening eligibility. Click here to learn more
  • Call the Illinois Tobacco Quitline for free at 1-800-QUIT-YES or visit www.quityes.org to chat with a certified tobacco treatment specialist
  • Watch for upcoming Courage to Quit courses online that are led by local respiratory health association certified leaders

