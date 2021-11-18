Rain Moving Out & Clouds Will Too...

A cold front moved through the Heartland last night with lingering showers left in a few areas during the early morning today. Most areas will remain dry and cloudy with winds blowing out of the northwest. Gusts today can be up to 20mph that will make it feel cooler during the afternoon. The wind will bring in drier air to help move out clouds giving us more sunshine as the day progresses. High temperatures will range from the upper 40s north to low 50s south.

Mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures quickly dropping below freezing for some areas prior to midnight. Mid to upper 20s will arrive by early Friday morning. Due to the lack of cloud cover, 1:18AM-4:47AM you can go outside to see the partial lunar eclipse, just bundle up! Friday will be sunny with the upper 40s and low 50s.

This weekend mid to upper 50s arrive again ahead of another system. We could see a few showers on Sunday. Cooler air moves in yet again at the beginning of next week.

-Lisa

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.