Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Rain Moving Out & Clouds Will Too...

Cooler With Sunshine This Afternoon....
Several trees still have their fall foliage at Lookout Point in Alto Pass, Ill.
Several trees still have their fall foliage at Lookout Point in Alto Pass, Ill.(Source: cNews/Wes Will)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:14 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cold front moved through the Heartland last night with lingering showers left in a few areas during the early morning today. Most areas will remain dry and cloudy with winds blowing out of the northwest. Gusts today can be up to 20mph that will make it feel cooler during the afternoon. The wind will bring in drier air to help move out clouds giving us more sunshine as the day progresses. High temperatures will range from the upper 40s north to low 50s south.

Mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures quickly dropping below freezing for some areas prior to midnight. Mid to upper 20s will arrive by early Friday morning. Due to the lack of cloud cover, 1:18AM-4:47AM you can go outside to see the partial lunar eclipse, just bundle up! Friday will be sunny with the upper 40s and low 50s.

This weekend mid to upper 50s arrive again ahead of another system. We could see a few showers on Sunday. Cooler air moves in yet again at the beginning of next week.

-Lisa

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Fears was on Wednesday afternoon, November 17. He’s being held on a $50,000 cash bond.
Southeast Mo. State fraternity member facing charge of felony rape second-degree
Young Dolph
City leaders call for calm after rapper Young Dolph shot in Memphis
Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of the United Way of Southeast Missouri, is facing a DWI...
United Way of Southeast Mo. executive director facing felony DWI charge after crash
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting.
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
The Williamsville, Mo. Earthquake has been upgraded to a magnitude of 4.0.
Thousands report feeling 4.0 earthquake near Williamsville, Mo.

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Rain likely tonight. Clearing and cooler tomorrow.
Watch First Alert Weather at 10 p.m. 11/17.
First Alert Weather at 10 p.m. 11/17
A magnitude of 4.0 earthquake hit near Williamsville, Mo.
Williamsville, Mo. M4.0 earthquake
Watch First Alert Weather at 6 p.m. 11/17.
First Alert Weather at 6 p.m. 11/17