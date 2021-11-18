Heartland Votes
PHOTOS: southeast Mo. family creates reindeer narcotics unit for Elves on a Shelf

Southeast Missouri Elves on a Shelf and their Reindeer Narcotics Unit.
Southeast Missouri Elves on a Shelf and their Reindeer Narcotics Unit.(Amanda and Chris Lutes)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - This southeast Missouri family got really creative with their Elves on a Shelf.

Amanda Lutes said their elves, Clark and Drift, now have a Reindeer Narcotics Unit and her grandchildren love it.

Photos show the elves training their reindeer.

Lutes, from Marble Hill, said she and her husband are handlers for a K-9 Narcotics Detection Unit in Missouri.

Their K-9s are Badi and Zala.

Amanda and Chris Lutes' K-9s Badi and Zala.
Amanda and Chris Lutes' K-9s Badi and Zala.(Amanda and Chris Lutes)

She said she hoped her grandchildren would follow in their grandparents’ footsteps and become K-9 officers one day.

