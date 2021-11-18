Heartland Votes
Perry Co. Health Dept. reported 18 new cases of COVID-19

The Perry County Health Department reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, November 18.
The Perry County Health Department reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, November 18.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, November 18.

The newly reported cases since Tuesday include:

  • 0-12 years - 3
  • 13-17 years - 2
  • 18-64 years - 12
  • 65 and up - 1

A summary of cases includes:

  • Active cases - 76
  • Released from isolation - 4,520
  • Deaths - 74

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Monday, Nov. 22.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

