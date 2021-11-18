Perry Co. Health Dept. reported 18 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, November 18.
The newly reported cases since Tuesday include:
- 0-12 years - 3
- 13-17 years - 2
- 18-64 years - 12
- 65 and up - 1
A summary of cases includes:
- Active cases - 76
- Released from isolation - 4,520
- Deaths - 74
The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Monday, Nov. 22.
The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
