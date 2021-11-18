Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Neighborhood solar project installation continues at Southeast Mo. State

On Thursday, November 18, Drone12 flew over the campus of Southeast Missouri State University.
On Thursday, November 18, Drone12 flew over the campus of Southeast Missouri State University.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The largest neighborhood solar project in Missouri continues.

On Thursday, November 18, Drone12 flew over the campus of Southeast Missouri State University.

You can now see the concrete platforms.

Officials with Southeast and Ameren say these will eventually support solar canopies that should provide enough energy to power more than 130 homes for a year.

It’s part of a $5 million project that creates around 60 construction jobs.

The solar panels are supposed to be up and running in July 2022.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The orange-yellow dot on the map represents the epicenter of the 4.0 magnitude earthquake...
Thousands report feeling M4.0 earthquake near Williamsville, Mo.
Paul Fears was on Wednesday afternoon, November 17. He’s being held on a $50,000 cash bond.
Southeast Mo. State fraternity member facing charge of felony rape second-degree
Young Dolph
City leaders call for calm after rapper Young Dolph shot in Memphis
Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of the United Way of Southeast Missouri, is facing a DWI...
United Way of Southeast Mo. executive director facing felony DWI charge after crash
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting.
Man who died in Poplar Bluff officer-involved shooting identified

Latest News

This week, we discuss Small Business Saturday coming up, as well as a Christmas tree lighting...
Sikeston This Week 11/18
A Heartland interstate service company is having a hard time finding tires.
Heartland interstate service company seeing tire shortage
Myers says he received damage reports of things falling off of walls and hasn't heard of...
Locals react to recent earthquake in Butler Co.
Earthquake history and preparedness in the Heartland
People who live near the Wayne and Butler County line say they’ve never felt an earthquake as...
Residents react after magnitude 4.0 earthquake strikes southeast Mo.