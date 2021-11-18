Neighborhood solar project installation continues at Southeast Mo. State

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The largest neighborhood solar project in Missouri continues.

On Thursday, November 18, Drone12 flew over the campus of Southeast Missouri State University.

You can now see the concrete platforms.

Officials with Southeast and Ameren say these will eventually support solar canopies that should provide enough energy to power more than 130 homes for a year.

It’s part of a $5 million project that creates around 60 construction jobs.

The solar panels are supposed to be up and running in July 2022.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.