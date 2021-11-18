Heartland Votes
More than 100 turkeys, canned goods distributed to Cairo, Ill. residents

Turkeys and canned goods for Thanksgiving meals were distributed to Cairo residents on Thursday...
Turkeys and canned goods for Thanksgiving meals were distributed to Cairo residents on Thursday morning, November 18.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Turkeys and canned goods for Thanksgiving meals were distributed to Cairo residents on Thursday morning, November 18.

Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendoza and members of her staff joined Cairo Mayor Thomas Simpson, State Senator Dale Fowler and State Representative Patrick Windhorst for the event at Arrowleaf.

The meals, including boxes of doughnuts, were made possible by donations from Laborers’ Local 773 and Krispy Kreme in Marion.

The families were able to stay in their vehicles while receiving the donations.

This was the fifth year the Illinois Office of the Comptroller distributed Thanksgiving meals to Cairo families.

The Southern Seven Health Department was also on site to offer and administer free COVID-19 vaccinations.

