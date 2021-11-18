Life Hacks with Laura: Grated cheese

(KFVS) - There’s just something extra delicious about grated cheese, and here’s a hack the next time you need to grate cheese.

The only thing you will need for this hack, besides a block of cheese and grater, is cooking spray.

Take the cooking spray and spray down both sides before you start with your cheese. The cooking spray will make it much easier for the cheese to slide up and down. That way it takes a little bit less elbow grease.

Also, another bonus with this hack is the cleanup is quite a bit easier because the cheese doesn’t stick.

