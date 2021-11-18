Heartland Votes
Life Hacks with Laura: Grated cheese

Here's a life hack for the next time you want fresh grated cheese.
Here's a life hack for the next time you want fresh grated cheese.(Pexels/stock image)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(KFVS) - There’s just something extra delicious about grated cheese, and here’s a hack the next time you need to grate cheese.

The only thing you will need for this hack, besides a block of cheese and grater, is cooking spray.

Take the cooking spray and spray down both sides before you start with your cheese. The cooking spray will make it much easier for the cheese to slide up and down. That way it takes a little bit less elbow grease.

Also, another bonus with this hack is the cleanup is quite a bit easier because the cheese doesn’t stick.

