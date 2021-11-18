Jackson football team praises coach, program’s historical success

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Jackson High School football team hasn’t lost a game since 2019.

The school’s football program has been around for many years, with a history of winning on the gridiron.

Head Coach Brent Eckley has been with the school for nine years, including five state quarterfinals appearances and a state championship in 2020.

“We never get burned out or tired, because we just change gears and focus on something else,” Eckley said.

Coach Eckley says he also has an appreciation for the program’s long-lasting historical presence in Missouri high school football.

“We’ve got guys in our program that are 3rd and 4th generation Jackson Indians,” he said.

“We’ve got several coaches that played here. That just makes it very, very special.”

The current players on the team have also attributed Eckley to Jackson’s impressive seasons.

“You have to buy into Eckley’s program. Because once you’re in, and you’ve bought in, you’re gonna be in shape to be the best football player you can be,” said Ashton Flinn, lineman for Jackson.

Flinn and many other players say that sticking with Coach Eckley’s program has kept everyone invested in the team’s success.

“There’s 90 guys that put their heart and soul into this team,” said Cameron Marchi, quarterback.

Jackson will play Rockwood Summit in the Class 5 quarterfinals this Friday, November 19, at 7 p.m.

