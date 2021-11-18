Jackson Co. warns of increase in syphilis cases

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported seeing an alarming increase in syphilis cases, with a more than 75% increase in pre-pandemic cases.

According to the health department, many other Illinois counties are seeing similar trends.

They also say that in the last decade, there has been a resurgence in syphilis cases in the US despite the availability of effective treatments and previously reliable prevention methods.

The majority of cases are among the population of men who have sex with men; however, the department says there has also been a recent increase among premenopausal women.

Although syphilis was thought to be nearly eradicated, the recent surge is alarming to health officials.

Untreated syphilis can lad to health-related consequences such as:

Hearing loss

Blindness

Neurological complications

Risk of contracting other sexually transmitted diseases (STD) such as HIV

Preventative actions recommended by the health department include:

Requesting STD tests from physicians

Reducing the amount of sexual partners

Using protection, such as condoms

Jackson Co. Health Department offers services to reduce the risk of syphilis and HIV.

Services include:

No-cost PrEP services

Low-cost sexual health clinic

Assistance in navigating HIV medication

To find out more, or seek help from a professional, the Jackson County Health Department can be reached at (618) 684-3143, ext. 155.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.