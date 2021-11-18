Heaven’s Kitchen to host Thanksgiving Day dinner

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - Members of the Heaven’s Kitchen charity will be serving a full Thanksgiving Day meal on Tuesday, November 23 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The meals will be prepackaged and ready for curbside pickup at the Harrisburg Heaven’s Kitchen.

The Fowler Bonan Foundation is hosting the meal to ensure a warm meal is available to anyone who wants one.

“We are anticipating a huge turnout this year, and are prepared to serve over 3,000 meals to residents throughout southern Illinois,” said Fowler Bonan Foundation Chairman Dale Fowler.

Meals will include brown sugar ham, green beans, mashed potatoes, roll and a dessert.

A BBQ fundraiser held earlier this year helped pay for the meals.

Heaven’s Kitchen is on of the programs part of the Fowler Bonan Foundation.

Another program run by the non-profit is Clothes for SI Kids, which provides clothing and shoes to low income children.

