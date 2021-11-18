Heartland native, pitcher, James Naile, announces he signed with Cardinals

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Former Charleston High School pitcher James Naile announced he signed a free agent contract with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Naile posted the news Wednesday night, November 17 on Twitter.

In the tweet, Naile said playing for the Cardinals is a childhood dream come true and “SLT is the reason I love baseball.”

Excited to announce today I signed a free agent contract with the St. Louis Cardinals. STL is the reason I love baseball. They are the team I grew up dreaming to play for for as a kid. I could not be more excited to get this next chapter rolling 🙏🏼 #GoCards pic.twitter.com/enn4qSHbv5 — James Naile (@James_Naile) November 18, 2021

The St. Louis Cardinals have not released anything official.

Naile posted an 8-0 record in the minor leagues last season. He played for the AAA Las Vegas Aviators in the Oakland Athletics organization.

Oakland drafted Naile in the 20th round of the Major League Baseball draft in 2015 out of the University of Alabama-Birningham.

