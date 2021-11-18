Heartland Football Friday playoff games Nov. 19-20

(KFVS) - It’s another weekend of high school football playoffs.

Our featured games include:

Friday

MO Class 5 State Quarterfinal

Rockwood Summit vs. Jackson

KY Class 2A State Quarterfinal

Green County vs. Mayfield

KY Class 3A State Quarterfinal

Paducah Tilghman vs. Christian Academy-Louisville

Saturday

MO Class 1 State Quarterfinal

Monroe City vs. Hayti

Illinois Class 2A State Semifinal

St. Teresa vs. Nashville

If you’re at the game, send us your photos or videos below!

