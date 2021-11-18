Heartland Votes
Heartland Football Friday playoff games Nov. 19-20

Heartland Football Friday playoff games Friday-Saturday, Nov. 19-20.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(KFVS) - It’s another weekend of high school football playoffs.

Click here to check the scores on Friday and Saturday.

Our featured games include:

Friday

MO Class 5 State Quarterfinal

  • Rockwood Summit vs. Jackson

KY Class 2A State Quarterfinal

  • Green County vs. Mayfield

KY Class 3A State Quarterfinal

  • Paducah Tilghman vs. Christian Academy-Louisville

Saturday

MO Class 1 State Quarterfinal

  • Monroe City vs. Hayti

Illinois Class 2A State Semifinal

  • St. Teresa vs. Nashville

If you’re at the game, send us your photos or videos below!

