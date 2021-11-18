Heartland Football Friday playoff games Nov. 19-20
(KFVS) - It’s another weekend of high school football playoffs.
Our featured games include:
Friday
MO Class 5 State Quarterfinal
- Rockwood Summit vs. Jackson
KY Class 2A State Quarterfinal
- Green County vs. Mayfield
KY Class 3A State Quarterfinal
- Paducah Tilghman vs. Christian Academy-Louisville
Saturday
MO Class 1 State Quarterfinal
- Monroe City vs. Hayti
Illinois Class 2A State Semifinal
- St. Teresa vs. Nashville
