First Alert: Breezy, cool afternoon

(KFVS) - Most of the Heartland will be dry and cloudy this morning. A few lingering showers are possible in a few areas.

Clouds will continue to decrease throughout the day, allowing for more sunshine as the day progresses, but it will be chilly.

Winds blowing out of the northwest will make it feel cooler this afternoon. Gusts could reach 20 mph.

Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 40s north to the low 50s south.

Mostly clear skies tonight will help temps drop quickly to below freezing. This could happen before midnight in some locations.

There is A bright side to the clear skies. The partial lunar eclipse will be visible, just be sure to bundle up!

Wake-up temps on Friday will be cold in the mid to upper 20s.

Friday will be sunny and chilly.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

The mid to upper 50s arrive this weekend ahead of another system.

A few showers are possible on Sunday.

Cooler air moves into the Heartland again at the beginning of next week.

