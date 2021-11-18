Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Firefighters respond to call of buildings on fire at Silver Dollar City

Courtesy: Addison Skidmore
Courtesy: Addison Skidmore(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR BRANSON Mo. (KY3) - Southern Stone County firefighters have responded to a fire at Silver Dollar City.

Firefighters arrived around 1 p.m. Thursday after a call of two buildings on fire. Fire investigators say they are a pork rind shop and woodcarving shop. We have not received any reports of any injuries.
Firefighters say visitors have been asked to leave the park.

A cloud of black smoke fills the sky over the park.

The Western Taney County Fire Protection District and Branson Fire Department are assisting.

Stay tuned for more updates.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Fears was on Wednesday afternoon, November 17. He’s being held on a $50,000 cash bond.
Southeast Mo. State fraternity member facing charge of felony rape second-degree
The orange-yellow dot on the map represents the epicenter of the 4.0 magnitude earthquake...
Small earthquake recorded less than an hour after 4.0 earthquake near Williamsville, Mo.
Young Dolph
City leaders call for calm after rapper Young Dolph shot in Memphis
Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of the United Way of Southeast Missouri, is facing a DWI...
United Way of Southeast Mo. executive director facing felony DWI charge after crash
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting.
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Poplar Bluff, Mo.

Latest News

Over two weekends in early November, they collected 80 toys and nearly $400 in monetary...
Topple the Tow Truck called ‘great success’
Turkeys and canned goods for Thanksgiving meals were distributed to Cairo residents on Thursday...
More than 100 turkeys, canned goods distributed to Cairo, Ill. residents
A home surveillance camera caught shaking in Poplar Bluff, Mo. on Wednesday night around the...
RAW VIDEO: Shaking in Poplar Bluff on Wednesday night
A home surveillance video caught shaking in Poplar Bluff around the time a magnitude 4.0...
RAW VIDEO: Surveillance camera shows shaking in Poplar Bluff
The USGS reported a M4.0 earthquake near Williamsville, Mo. on Wednesday night and a smaller...
Thousands felt M4.0 earthquake in southeast Mo., smaller one right after