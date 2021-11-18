Heartland Votes
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Dallas County sheriff explains what’s next in case of Cassidy Rainwater

By Marina Silva
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - Dallas County Sheriff Scott Rice talked to KY3 News in an exclusive interview Thursday for the first time since the arrests of two for the death of Cassidy Rainwater.

Sheriff Rice confirmed to KY3 News on Wednesday DNA tests performed on a body found on the property of James Phelps confirm the death of Cassidy Rainwater. The Dallas County prosecutor on Wednesday filed new first-degree murder charges against James Phelps and Timothy Norton for Rainwater’s death. The prosecutor also charged them with the abandonment of a corpse. They each faced kidnapping charges in Rainwater’s disappearance.

James Phelps and Timothy Norton.
James Phelps and Timothy Norton.(Dallas County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators say Norton admitted Phelps asked him to help kill Rainwater while she was staying at Phelp’s home in September. Investigators say Norton admitted to holding down Rainwater’s legs while Phelps strangled her. Investigators say they dismembered her body in a bathtub. Investigators found the remains in a Phelps’ freezer. In total, more than 200 pieces of evidence were recovered at the home. Investigators found Rainwater’s remains on the property of Rainwater’s grandfather who died years ago.

Sheriff Rice has made it clear he is upset about rumors circulated about the case.

“If they think they can do a better job they maybe they should become a cop,” said Sheriff Rice. “We cannot talk about our investigation until we get all the facts and present them to the prosecutor and the judge. Even now there are more facts that cannot come out until court.”

James Phelps is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Sheriff Rice says investigators have not located any evidence leading them to believe there are any other victims associated with Phelps and Norton at this time. Sheriff Rice says this is an ongoing investigation. If there is anyone who believes they may have information concerning this case, they can call investigators at the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office at 417-345-2441.

