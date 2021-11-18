M4.0 earthquake hits near Williamsville, Mo.

WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - According to the U.S. Geological Survey on Wednesday, November 17, a upgraded magnitude of 4.0 earthquake hit near Williamsville, before 9 p.m.

Residents called the KFVS Newsroom from Poplar Bluff, Kennett, Dunklin County, Piedmont and all over the Heartland area about the light shaking the earthquake caused inside their homes.

According to the USGS there’s reports the earthquake could be felt as far away as St. Louis, Mo. and Memphis.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office there was no reports of any damage.

