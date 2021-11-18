Heartland Votes
Earthquake history and preparedness in the Heartland

By Breanna Harris
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - While the magnitude 4.0 earthquake didn’t do any damage, it’s a reminder that quakes are common in this area.

As well as a reminder of why you should be earthquake prepared.

”Annually, you can expect between 300 and 400 earthquakes a year on the seismic zone,” said Jeff Grunwald, administrator at Madrid Historical Museum.

He said we don’t feel the majority of the earthquakes in the region.

“In a typical year, you’ll have 15-20 that shake actually shake the surface are strong enough to be felt that come from the new Madrid seismic zone,” Grunwald said.

Grunwald is pointing to the five states that have fault lines associated with the New Madrid seismic zone.

“Kentucky and Tennessee on the other side of the river as well as Illinois and then Missouri and Arkansas,” said Grunwald.

Mark Winkler, director of Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management, also uses a lot of maps to keep track recent quakes.

He said disasters can happen at any moment... that’s why it’s important to have a plan in place.

“... be aware of your surroundings, know if you’re in your office know your office very well know where you feel like the safe places are to be,” Winkler said.

“Be aware of some sturdy desks or materials that you can crawl under those types of things.”

Advice you should keep in mind at home or in the office.

